Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka court remands actor Darshan to judicial custody till July 4

Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) A court here on Saturday remanded Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case till July 4.

His four alleged accomplices Vinay, Pradosh and Dhanaraj too were sent to judicial custody.

The actor was in the police custody since June 11.

Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody two days ago.

A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.