Renukaswamy murder case: Police doing a good job, no need for CBI probe, says Home Minister

Chitradurga (Karnataka), June 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said there was no need to hand over the Renukaswamy murder case to the CBI as the police were doing a good job in their investigation without succumbing to any pressure. Parameshwara and a State BJP delegation led by its President B Y Vijayendra met the parents and wife of Renukaswamy, whose body was found in Bengaluru on June nine, separately and consoled them. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda indicated that Renukaswamy was murdered in a "horrific, brutal and barbaric" manner. Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said 17 people, including Kannada actor Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Gowda on social media, which infuriated the 47-year-old actor. “I came here to console the family. This is a painful incident not only for the family but also for all of us. So far, 17 people have been arrested. They are being interrogated thoroughly,” Parameshwara said. “Our policemen have done a good job. They did not succumb to any pressure while doing their job. Hence, there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI,” the Minister said in response to a question on the possibility of handing it over to the premier investigation agency. He said Renukaswamy’s family members have demanded justice and a Government job. The victim got married only a year ago and his wife is pregnant. "I will discuss with the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) (regarding demand for job)," Parameshwara said. Earlier, the BJP delegation urged the government to provide compensation to Renukaswamy's family and a government job to his wife. They sought a fair probe into his murder and demanded that the guilty be punished. From the party Rs two lakh was given to the family of Renukaswamy. "Renukaswamy's murder is inhuman and no one in the civilised society can support it. Everyone has to condemn this incident in the strongest terms. This heinous murder is being discussed not only in the state but nationally. Looking at his parents and wife, it hurts and we are unable to understand how to console them and instill courage in them," Vijayendra said. Speaking to reporters here after meeting the family members, he urged the state government and the Chief Minister to instill courage in the family, give compensation and a government job to Renukaswamy's wife. "Investigation is going on, it is known to everyone as to who all are involved, but the investigation has to be done properly, without budging under any pressure. The investigation has to happen without losing track, and the guilty and the murderers should be punished," he added. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Dayananda said: "It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner and we have to ensure that the accused in the case are punished and we have to deliver justice to the victim's family and our officers and staff are working in this direction." "With regard to the investigation of the murder case (Renukaswamy murder) registered in Kamakshipalya police station, wherein an individual has been killed in a very brutal and barbaric way, so far the police have arrested 17 persons and all the 17 persons have been taken into police custody and their interrogation is being done," he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing probe into the case, police took accused Nagaraj and Lakshman to a hotel in the district headquarters town of Mysuru, from where Darshan was picked up on June 11, for sport inspection.

According to sources, police gathered information and also CCTV camera footage from the hotel.