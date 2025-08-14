Renukaswamy's father hails SC decision cancelling actor Darshan's bail

Bengaluru/Chitradurga, Aug 14 (PTI) The family of murder victim Renukaswamy on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order cancelling the bail granted to actor Darshan, saying it reinforces their faith in justice.

The top court directed the authorities to take Darshan and other accused into custody forthwith and ordered that the trial be conducted expeditiously.

"Our faith in the government, judiciary and police has increased after the Supreme Court cancelled actor Darshan's bail. We thank the government. Our aim is to see that the criminal is punished. This will give peace to my son who was murdered," Renukaswamy's father Shivanagouda told PTI.

He said the cancellation of bail "makes us believe that the law is equal to all, be it rich, mighty or poor." The judgement came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

Following the court order, security at Ballari prison has been tightened amid indications that Darshan may be shifted there.

A high-security cell has been readied, and the compound wall, which fans had previously scaled to catch a glimpse of the actor, has been raised to 25 feet to prevent any untoward incidents, sources said.

Officials said preparations for Independence Day flag-hoisting are being carried out alongside the enhanced security measures for Darshan's possible arrival. PTI COR GMS KH