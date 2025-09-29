Repair of national highways in Tripura to be undertaken on war footing after monsoon: CM

Agartala, Sep 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the damaged stretches of the national highways in the state will be repaired on a war footing as soon as the monsoon retreats fully.
The northeastern state has six national highways, out of which the stretches from Mohanpur to Khowai, and Khowai to Kamalpur have suffered massive damage, leading to public ire.
"Road connectivity in Tripura has got a major fillip under the Modi government. Barring a few stretches, national highways are in good shape," the CM told PTI on Sunday.
Saha said he has taken up the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.
"Gadkari ji sent a team to see the ground reality. Repair of the national highways could not be taken up due to the ongoing monsoon. Once the rainy season ends, it will be undertaken on a war footing," the CM said.
Stating that the railway services improved massively under the NDA government at the Centre, Saha said he prefers to travel by train when he visits North Tripura and Unakoti districts.
"Today, I went to Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Kailashahar in Unakoti district by train to inaugurate Durga Pujas. I never thought I could travel by train within the state. This happened because of PM Modi," he said.
On his puja inauguration spree, the chief minister said, "I don't feel tired. I have already inaugurated many pujas and will continue to do so." PTI PS ACD