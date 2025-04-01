Repair work of all damaged roads should be completed by June 15: Haryana CM directs officials

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to complete the repair of all damaged roads in the state by June 15.

Chairing a review meeting of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Saini instructed officials to launch a special campaign to ensure the tendering and other necessary processes are completed within 15 days, facilitating high-quality repairs before the monsoon.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present at the meeting, an official statement said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the condition of roads, the chief minister directed officials to identify and initiate repairs within 15 days, including roads transferred to Zila Parishads in five districts.

He warned that negligence in repair work would not be tolerated.

During the Haryana Assembly’s budget session last month, Saini had announced that all roads in the state would be renovated within six months, ensuring none remain in poor condition.

The chief minister also directed officials to expedite road widening projects, instructing that roads maintained by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board be widened from 12 feet to 18 feet, considering increasing traffic volume.

He further stressed the need for proper repair and maintenance of roads inside mandis (grain markets) to facilitate smooth movement for farmers.

Officials informed that of the 4,313 roads under the board, 465 are 18 feet wide, while widening work for 34 more roads is in progress. The tendering process is underway for an additional 35 roads covering 118 km.

Saini also reviewed key projects, including the Apple Market in Pinjore, the upcoming Flower Market in Gurugram, the India International Horticulture Market in Gannaur, and the Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens. PTI SUN OZ OZ