Repair work on Munak Canal likely to be complete by Friday night: Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi water minister Atishi on Friday said the ongoing repair work on the Munak Canal is "progressing rapidly" and likely be completed by Friday night.

A breach in one of the sub-branches of the Munak Canal, which supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, was reported late Wednesday night, leading to knee-deep waterlogging in several parts of the Bawana area. This also affected the water supply in different parts of the city.

After the repair work is completed, the water supply from the Dwarka water treatment plant will be restored from Saturday morning, she said.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "The repair work on the Munak Canal is progressing rapidly. The broken part of the embankment has been filled with soil, and its levelling and compaction have been completed. Now, the RCC work of lining the canal is underway and is likely to be completed by 9 PM." "After that, water will be released from Haryana, which takes 5 to 6 hours to arrive. It is expected that the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant will start operating from tomorrow morning," she said An official from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "Repair work on the canal breach is underway. The temporary broken parts have been fixed after the water flow was completely stopped. Officials have been on-site to monitor the repair work since Thursday, and water has already been pumped out from the affected areas." "The maintenance work is handled by the Haryana government, so all bodies are in regular contact with the Haryana department to speed up the work," he said.

Gopal Kumar, a local resident, said water has been pumped out from the affected areas.

"Repair work is currently underway with officers on-site monitoring the situation," Kumar said.

The embankment of Munak Canal's sub-branch (Career Line channel, CLC) breached between 12 midnight and 2 am on Thursday. This caused water from the Munak canal to enter many areas of Bawana, water minister Atishi said in a digital briefing from the spot on Thursday.

Due to the breach, the water treatment plants in Dwarka, Hyderpur, Bawana and Nangloi were affected, the minister said. The water production from Bawana, Nangloi and Hyderpur treatment plants will normalise by Thursday evening but the Dwarka plant which completely depends on CLC for water supply will remain affected till Friday evening, she added. PTI NSM RHL