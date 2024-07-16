Repayment of huge debt affecting implementation of govt policies: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Jul 16 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said implementation of policies could not be expedited as the administration has been dealing with a huge debt burden left by the previous dispensation, according to an official statement issued here.

During the meeting of the Mizoram State Policy Coordination Committee, he said the government's flagship programme - Handholding policy -would not be possible to be implemented in a big way in the current fiscal due to the repayment of public debt, it said.

The government would take up big projects depending on the financial condition of the state, he said.

Despite financial constraints, the state government would purchase four crops - ginger, chilli, turmeric and broomsticks - from farmers, the chief minister said during the meeting.

On Monday, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lalsawivunga had said that the previous MNF government had left with over Rs 13,500 crore in liabilities, which is 95.6 per cent of the state's annual budget of Rs 14,209.94 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal. PTI CORR BDC