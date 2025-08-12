Repeal of Section 377 and triple talaq, new criminal laws to be part of CBSE curriculum

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, repealing of outdated laws like triple talaq and sedition, and striking down of Section 377 will be part of the CBSE's Legal Studies curriculum from the 2026-27 academic session, according to officials.

The decision, approved by the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Curriculum Committee and ratified by the Governing Body in June — will see senior secondary students study new laws that have replaced colonial-era statutes, along with landmark judgments and doctrines that have reshaped India's legal framework.

"The legal studies textbooks for classes 11-12 were introduced over five years ago to build foundational legal literacy among senior secondary students. Since then, India's legal framework has undergone major reforms, including the repeal of key colonial-era areas and enactment of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in 2023-24, replacing IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, respectively," the minutes of the meeting read.

According to CBSE officials, an expert committee will be formed and a content development agency may be engaged to ensure updated textbooks are ready for the next academic session.

"The textbooks will be designed according to modern, engaging pedagogy aligned with the new National Education Policy (NEP)," a senior board official said.

First offered by the CBSE in class 11 in 2013 and class 12 in 2014, Legal Studies has evolved from a niche elective to a significant offering for students eyeing careers in law, public policy, or governance.

In April 2024, the Directorate of Education approved its rollout in 29 additional schools, urging principals to "complete all formalities asked by the CBSE".