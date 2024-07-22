Repeat offender held for firing gunshot in fight over water in north Delhi's Zakhira

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in air in a fight with his neighbour over water near Zakhira in north Delhi, police on Monday said.

The accused, Mehboob, a resident of Rakhi market, was found involved in seven criminal cases, including that of murder, hurt, obstructing public servant's work, Arms Act and gambling.

The matter was reported at Sarai Rohilla Police Station on July 19 at 9 pm.

The caller told police that she had been having an argument with her neighbour over water, when her husband Mehboob started abusing and threatening the neighbour.

"Mehboob whipped out a pistol and fired a bullet round in the air," a senior police officer said.

Mehboob was arrested on Saturday near the railway line close to Darbhanga Jhuggi.

"One country-made pistol was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

"During investigation we got to know that he had come out of jail few days back in a murder case," he added. PTI SHB BM BM VN VN