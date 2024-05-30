Repeated polls not good for country: Rajnath Singh

Kushinagar: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said frequent elections are not good for the country and efforts will be made to put in place "one nation, one election" system in the next five years.

Singh said the prime minister and the party believe that the frequent elections are not good and that Lok Sabha and assembly elections should be held together across the country.

"In five years we will try our best to make provisions for one nation, one election," the defence minister said addressing a poll meeting in support of BJP candidate from Kushinagar, Vijay Kumar Dubey.

He went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and taking the country to new heights.

"Today, when India speaks the world listens," he said, adding even politicians in Pakistan are praising India, but Congress and Samajwadi Party people don't understand this.

"They (SP and Congress) are opposing Narendra Modi," he said.

The senior BJP leader said India has became the fifth largest economy in the world and credited PM Modi for it.

"By 2027, in terms of economy India will become the third largest economy," he said.

"I have no doubt that India will become a developed country by 2047, but if our government continues like this, India will become the largest economy in the world by 2070," Singh claimed.

Polling in Kushinagar will be held in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1.