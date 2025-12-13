Repertwahr Festival returns to Lucknow with theatre, music and literature showcase

Lucknow, Dec 13 (PTI) Lucknow will host the 13th edition of the Repertwahr Festival from December 18 to 21, bringing together theatre, music, comedy, literature and contemporary cultural experiences at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Held annually, the Repertwahr Festival has over the years emerged as one of the prominent multi-arts platforms in Uttar Pradesh, attracting performers and audiences from across the country.

The four-day event this year will feature a mix of established names and diverse formats spanning multiple art forms, according to a statement issued by the event organisers.

According to the organisers, the theatre segment will be a key attraction, with productions such as "Mohan Ka Masala", featuring actor Pratik Gandhi, "Jo Dooba So Paar" by Manav Kaul, "Vodka and No Tonic" starring Lillete Dubey, and "Ambaa" directed by Atul Kumar, scheduled across the festival evenings.

The music lineup will include singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, DJ Nikhil Chinapa and Indian rock band Euphoria, while the comedy segment will feature stand-up artistes Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Gupta and Gurleen Pannu, the statement added.

According to the organisers, the literature programme titled "Shabd" will host poetry and spoken-word sessions by noted Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi, along with Badal Sharma, Himanshu Bajpai, Pragya Sharma and other writers and performers.

The organisers said a silent disco format curated by Chinapa has been introduced this year and will run alongside other performances on select evenings. A separate food arena showcasing traditional Lucknow cuisine will also be part of the festival, along with an artisanal bazaar, workshops for different age groups and a children's activity zone, the statement said.

The festival, the organisers noted, aims to reflect Lucknow's cultural traditions while engaging contemporary audiences through a wide range of performances spread across multiple stages.

Tickets for the festival are available on online platforms, and the event is scheduled to conclude on December 21 with a live performance by Euphoria, the statement added. PTI KIS NB