Replace iron boxes of train crew with trolley bags by October 31, 2024: North Central Railways

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The North Central Railway Zone has issued a circular on September 9, 2024 to its three divisions - Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra - directing them to replace iron boxes of train managers (also known as guards) and loco pilots with trolley bags by October 31, 2024.

Reiterating the Railway Board’s order, the circular said the “Board has directed that the policy decision regarding provision of Trolley Bags in lieu of Line Box to Loco Pilots and Train Managers has to be implemented in all the Zonal Railways with immediate effect. This is also to note that these instructions have already been implemented in some zonal Railways and are under implementation in the rest of them.” “It is targeted that the implementation will be done in the phased manner and will be complete by 31st October, 2024," the circular added.

The circular also said each train manager will be given Rs 5,000 once in three years in his/her salary to buy trolley bags.

The guards and loco pilots keep iron trunks (also called line boxes) weighing over 20 kg in the engine/guard cabin containing railway norms, various equipment and their personal belongings.

While the Railway Board wants to replace it with a trolley bag, the Guards’ Union has opposed it due to safety concerns.

According to railway officials, the Board had initiated this move in 2006 but it remained pending for several years due to stiff opposition from the loco pilots and guards.

In 2018, the Board once again took a decision to push the scheme and issued a final order on February 21, 2022 for its implementation.

The All India Guards Council and other stakeholders challenged this order at various legal fora, including the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) Principal Bench at New Delhi, forcing the railways to put it on hold.

The CAT had on February 8, 2024 refused to grant any relief to the guards' body following which the Board on July 19, 2024 issued letters to all the zones, asking them to start providing trolley bags to the loco pilots and guards.

The Guards' Council has alleged that the Railway Ministry is replacing iron trunks with trolley bags without deciding their representations. They are also holding a protest across all railway networks on September 11, 2024.

According to a railway official, whenever a loco pilot (train driver) or a guard signs on for train duty, he or she keeps an iron trunk weighing over 20 kg in the engine/guard cabin as it carries railway norms, various equipment as well as his personal belongings.

"To carry the heavy iron trunk, they are provided with a porter who takes the box to their respective cabins," the official added.

The Railway Board emphasised before the CAT several benefits of doing away with the services of porters. For instance, it said that besides monetary savings due to the termination of Box Boy contracts, it would also save detention time of trains on account of loading/unloading of heavy boxes to and from the engine or guard's coach.

On the other hand, the Guards' Union argued that the order was arbitrary and that the Railways was imposing duties of box porters/box boys on train managers.

The other crucial concern of the Guards Union was that they had to carry detonators composed of potassium chlorate, sulphur, sand, binder and neutralizer issued by the Ordnance Factory Board to the Indian Railways for specific purposes during train operations.

They argued that often they have to leave their cabin and come out of it during train operations at many isolated locations.

"In such a situation, these detonators are safe in the iron trunk which is locked and difficult to carry. However, it is easy to take away the carry bags with detonators from the Guard's cabin," said All India Guards Council former general secretary SP Singh.

"We are ready to accept the in-built box in the brake van (guard's cabin) if the Railways comes out with any such proposal," Singh told PTI.