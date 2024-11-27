Replace Rahul, not EVM: BJP to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said the Congress suffered a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls not because of the EVMs but poor management by its leadership, and asked the opposition party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider "replacing" Rahul Gandhi instead of the voting machines.

Advertisment

Taking a swipe at the Congress president over his latest remarks on the EVMs, BJP Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also said Kharge can go to "planet Mars" taking Gandhi with him and "live there happily” if he doesn’t want electronic voting machines, Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, judiciary and the Modi government.

The ruling party's reaction came a day after Kharge demanded a return to the use of ballot paper in elections and called for a concerted campaign on the scale of Bharat Jodo Yatra to create awareness about it.

"Let them keep EVMs with them. We don't want EVMs, we want voting on ballot paper. Then they will know what their position is and where they stand,” the Congress president had said while speaking at the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' function at Talkatora stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Hitting back, Patra said that the Congress leaders are venting out their frustration over the defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls by raising questions on the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“The problem is not in the machine (EVM). The problem is with the (Congress) leadership. The EVM is fine, Rahul is faulty. Replace Rahul, not EVM,” he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“You have lost the election due to RBM, which means Rahul’s ‘bekar (poor)’ management,” Patra added.

Advertisment

The BJP spokespersons said that Kharge doesn’t want EVM, Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and judiciary.

“You do not also want the current government of India because you feel it’s not a good government. You don’t want anything. Then I think planet Mars is the most appropriate place for you. No one is there...You go there, make ‘shehzada’ sit on the chair there and live happily,” he added. PTI PK PK RT RT