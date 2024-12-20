Replacement of signalling assets carried out on age cum condition basis: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The replacement of signalling assets is carried out on age cum condition basis as per Codal provisions, the government said in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday on issues regarding ‘outlived signal assets’.

Advertisment

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev wanted to know the details of signal assets along the railway lines which have been used beyond their codal life and the objective and funds allocated for the Plan for Reliability Improvement and Maintenance Effectiveness (PRIME) for the signalling system.

Dev also asked if there is any timeline for the overhauling of the outlived signalling system and the number of rail accidents year-wise due to fault in the signal system in the last five years.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that as a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents.

Advertisment

“Consequential train accidents, which include consequential train derailments also, have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24,” Vaishnaw said presenting the data in a graphic form.

“The causes of these accidents broadly include track defects, Loco/Coach defects, equipment failures, human errors etc. An accident might cause damage to the Railway property that includes track, rolling stock, OHE equipment, signaling gears etc,” he added detailing various safety measures taken to enhance safety in train operations.

“Further, the replacement of Signalling Assets is carried out on age cum condition basis as per Codal provisions,” the minister said.

Advertisment

“The timelines for signalling assets requiring overhauling are prescribed in the Indian Railway Signal Engineering Manual (IRSEM) and overhauled as per the periodicity norms mentioned therein,” he added. PTI JP AS AS