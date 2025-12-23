Replacing MGNREGA is 'historic mistake': Sachin Pilot

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has termed the central government replacing the rural employment act MGNREGA, as a "historic mistake" and a systematic attack on the livelihood chances of those amongst us, who have the least.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of constantly fueling "political vendetta" by falsely framing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"The government of India has made a historic mistake. For the first time in history, since we got independence, a scheme or programme launched after the name of the father of the nation has been changed. The government has single-handedly destroyed the only financial safety net rural India had through an erstwhile programme called MGNREGA," Pilot said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said, MGNREGA has been repealed without any discussion with state governments, stakeholders, and civil society. The parliament was used to display the "brute force of the majority", to push through legislation.

The new legislation is a systematic attack on the livelihood chances of those amongst us who have the least, he said, adding that "Look at the bill that was passed. Earlier (MGNREGA) there was a demand-driven scheme. Now it is overly centralised. The government of India will decide what works have to be done at what point, while we (through MGNREGA) had empowered the Gram Sabhas." The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Parliament, amid strong objections from the opposition. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on December 21, with which it is now an Act and replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the erstwhile UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Noting that the ratio earlier was 90 per cent funds were given by the Government of India and 10 per cent by the state governments, the former union minister said, by making it 60:40 the huge burden of the rural expenditure on livelihood has been pushed on the state government.

The replacement of MGNREGA is a solid example of how this government worked against the interests of those who are the most marginalised, he alleged.

"The civil society and all stakeholders have universally condemned this move. This was unwarranted, and the Congress party has taken a very strong view on how to oppose this. The Congress Working Committee is meeting on December 27 in New Delhi. We will discuss how to take this forward. The INDIA bloc stands united on this issue. We will put all the pressure possible to make sure the government rolls back this bill," he added.

Accusing the BJP of fueling political vendetta since it came to power in 2014, by falsely framing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the National Herald case, Pilot said, the court has said that it will not take cognisance of the case that was filed by the ED.

"The court order makes it clear that the case was politically motivated....we stand vindicated," he said.

A court in Delhi recently refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and five others in the National Herald case. PTI KSU ADB