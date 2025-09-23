Replica of 'Dancing Girl' stolen from National Museum, professor held

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a professor of a private university in Haryana after he allegedly stole a replica of the famous 'Dancing Girl' from the National Museum, police sources said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the professor was caught by the CISF and handed over to the police at the Kartavya Path Police Station.

The theft came to light around 2.40 pm on Saturday when CISF personnel deployed at the museum noticed the missing replica from the Anubhav gallery. They immediately launched a search and apprehended a man inside the premises. The replica was recovered from his possession.

CISF officials then informed the duty staff, who alerted the police. A team from Kartavya Path Police Station soon reached the museum and took the accused into custody, the source said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he is a professor at a Haryana-based private university. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI BM AMJ AMJ