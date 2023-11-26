Replica of Ram temple constructed with iron scrap in Indore; Muslim artisans also involved

Indore, Nov 26 (PTI) A replica of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built in Indore, the cleanest city in the country, by using 21 tons of iron scrap.

Advertisment

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready for consecration on January 22 next year.

Notably, Muslim artisans are also involved in the construction of this replica, located in the city's Vishrambagh area.

"This replica will spread the message of Lord Ram as well as the message of cleanliness of Indore across the world," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, instrumental in the construction of the temple replica, told PTI on Sunday.

Advertisment

Bhargava said this replica is based on the "3R" (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) formula of waste management due to which Indore has been scoring the top slot in the National Cleanliness Survey for six consecutive years.

"This replica was constructed in about three months. It is 40 feet long, 27 feet wide and 24 feet high. 21 tons of iron scrap of electric poles, vehicles etc. was used in the construction," he added.

He said artisans who shaped the replica belong to Hindu as well as Muslim communities.

Ujjwal Singh Solanki, owner of a private firm involved in the construction of the replica, said, "When we started working on this project three months ago, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was not constructed. Therefore, in deciding the design of this replica, we consulted experts and also took the help of the Internet.” Solanki said the construction of the Ram temple replica is estimated to cost Rs 60 lakh to 70 lakh and the structure is being given the final touch through painting and lighting. PTI HWP ADU NSK