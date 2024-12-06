Replica of Sanchi Stupa's gate made using scrap iron installed near Dr Ambedkar's statue in Indore

Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) A replica of the southern gate of Sanchi Stupa, a famous Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, has been made using nearly one tonne of iron scrap and installed near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indore on his death anniversary.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated the replica at the Geeta Bhavan intersection of the city on Friday.

The stupa at Sanchi in Raisen district is considered one of the oldest Buddhist monuments in the country and was built by emperor Ashoka. It is located around 40 km from Bhopal.

Bhargava said that the replica of the southern gate of the Sanchi stupa is 15 feet high, 10 feet wide and 1.60 feet thick.

"It was inspired by the 3 "R" (reduce, reuse and recycle) formula of waste management, due to which Indore has remained at the top in the National Cleanliness Survey of the central government for seven consecutive years," the mayor said.

About one tonne of scrap like iron sheets, iron pipes, old motorcycle chains and other parts, nuts-bolts, old wheelchairs and other iron items have been used to make the model, Bhargava said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Kali Paltan area of Mhow near Indore as the son of British time military officer Ramji Maloji Sakpal and Bhimabai. He died on December 6, 1956 in New Delhi.

Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'. PTI HWP LAL NP