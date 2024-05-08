Repoll ordered at two Bihar booths where EVMs were vandalised

Patna, May 8 (PTI) Repoll has been ordered at two polling stations in Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar where voting was disrupted on account of vandalisation of EVMs, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, polling will take place on May 10 at booth numbers 182 and 183, falling under Beldaur assembly segment.

Voting had on Tuesday taken place in five Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, including Khagaria, where Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is locked in a straight battle with CPI (M).

Notably, residents of Sahraun village in Khagaria, falling under Gogri sub-division, had announced that they were boycotting the polls to press the demand for a road.

On polling day, a group of unruly persons stormed the two booths and damaged the Electronic Voting Machines.

Among the five Bihar seats that went to polls in the third phase, Khagaria has the lowest number of 18.40 lakh voters and the constituency registered a turnout of 58.20 per cent. PTI NAC ACD