Repolling at two booths in Odisha on May 23

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) Repolling has been ordered at two booths in Odisha where voting was disrupted on May 20, a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Repolling will be held at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat from 7 am to 4 pm on May 23, it said.

Polling was held in these two booths in Kantamal assembly seat along with 34 other assembly segments and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20.

The polling process was disrupted in the two booths due to some incidents, sources said. PTI BBM BBM ACD