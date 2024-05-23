Repolling held peacefully in two booths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Repolling was held peacefully in two booths in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in Odisha on Thursday amid tight security, an official said.

Advertisment

Voting commenced at 7 am at booth numbers 26 and 28 of Kantamal assembly segment under Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat and continued till 4 pm.

"Repolling was peaceful. Two magistrates were deployed to ensure free and fair polls," the official said.

The Election Commission had ordered repolling in the two booths following allegations of rigging during the second phase of simultaneous elections to five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly segments in the state on May 20. PTI AAM BDC AAM ACD