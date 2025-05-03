Repolling ordered in 43 booths in first phase of Assam panchayat elections

Guwahati: Repolling will be held in 43 booths in five districts of Assam where panchayat elections were held in the first phase, officials said on Saturday.

Repolling will be held in 31 booths of Hailakandi, eight in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur and one each in Golaghat and Majuli, they said.

The repolling will be held on May 4, officials said.

The first phase of polling was held on Friday at 12,916 booths in 14 districts, and 89.59 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes. A voter turnout of 70.2 per cent was recorded.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on May 11.