Repolling to be held at one voting booth in Ajmer LS seat on May 2: Rajasthan CEO

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Repolling will be held at one voting booth in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency on May 2 as a register got misplaced, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Tuesday.

Voting in the constituency was held on April 26 in the second round of the seven-phase general elections.

On a report of the returning officer and the general observer for the Ajmer parliamentary constituency, voting held on April 26 at the polling booth at the Nandsi government senior secondary school has been declared to be void, Gupta said.

Giving the reason for the repolling, he said the 17-A register (of voters) got misplaced by the presiding officer. Action has already been taken against the polling party by the returning officer of Ajmer in this regard, Gupta said.

He said that webcasting of the election process at this booth was done.

The commission has fixed May 2 as the date for fresh polling at the booth. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, Gupta said.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats -- 12 went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and 13 in the second phase on April 26. PTI SDA ANB ANB