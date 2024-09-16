Report card on 100 days of Modi 3.0: Here's the list of achievements

New Delhi: The centre on Monday released the account of 100 days into the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, popularly known as Modi 3.0.

The report card highlighted the focus on infrastructure, the welfare of the poor and security.

“India has launched projects worth approximately Rs 15 lakh crore within the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, marking a significant stride towards infrastructure development, agricultural reform, and social welfare,” the report card said.

Here's a detailed look at the initiatives:

Infrastructure development

Roads and railways: The government approved projects amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore, focusing on enhancing connectivity through roads, railways, ports, and airways. A highlight includes the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra, set to be among the world's top ports, costing Rs 76,200 crore.

Rural roads: Under PMGSY-IV, 62,500 kilometers of roads and bridges are planned to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with a central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore.

Railway projects: Eight new railway lines spanning 936 kilometers were approved, promising faster travel and generating 4.42 crore man-days of employment.

Air connectivity: New civil enclaves and airstrips are planned, enhancing air connectivity in regions like Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bihta, Agatti, and Minicoy.

Urban transport: Expansion of metro systems in Bangalore, Pune, and Thane with significant investments.

Agricultural and rural development

Kisan Mitra Modi: The 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released, distributing Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers. MSP for Kharif crops was increased, benefiting 12 crore farmers by approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

Irrigation and digital agriculture: Approval of the Polavaram Irrigation Project and digital agriculture mission to boost efficiency and productivity.

Cooperative sector: Initiatives like the conversion of sugar mills for multi-feed ethanol production and organic produce procurement from Uttarakhand.

Economic and tax reforms

Tax relief: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, with salaried individuals saving up to Rs 17,500. Standard deduction increased, and pension exemptions raised.

Startups and MSMEs: Removal of Angel Tax, reduction in corporate tax for foreign companies, and establishment of a venture capital fund for space startups.

Ease of doing business: Initiatives like the GENESIS program for startups in Tier-II and III cities, and industrial nodes under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program.

Social welfare and empowerment

Housing: Under PM Awas Yojana, 3 crore houses were approved, with a significant portion for rural areas.

Youth and employment: A Rs 2 lakh crore package for skill development, aiming to benefit 41 million youth over five years.

Women empowerment: Over 90 lakh Self-help Groups formed, with schemes like Lakhpati Didi promoting financial inclusion.

Tribal and minority development: Development of 63,000 tribal villages, expansion of schemes like NAMASTE, and introduction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Healthcare and education

Ayushman Bharat: Expansion to include senior citizens with free insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.

Education: Addition of 75,000 medical seats and digital initiatives like the U-WIN portal for vaccinations.

Science and technology

Space sector: Celebration of National Space Day, establishment of a venture capital fund, and successful satellite launches.

Foreign policy and security

Diplomatic engagements: Significant international visits and hosting of global summits, enhancing India's global stature.

Cybersecurity: Launch of platforms like 'Samanvay' for cybercrime and training of cyber commandos.

Click here to view the complete report card.