Report claiming 'Manipur strife orchestrated' serves to deepen divide, prolong mistrust: Ex-CM

Imphal, Aug 26 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh alleged that a report of Delhi-based non-profit organisation PUCL claiming that the ethnic violence in the northeastern state was "orchestrated and not spontaneous" serves only to deepen the divide, prolong mistrust and may even promote misunderstanding.

Singh was the chief minister of Manipur when ethnic violence, which has claimed over 260 lives and rendered thousands homeless so far, erupted between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in May 2023.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba said that "more than 3,000 FIRs" will be lodged against PUCL for its claim.

Their reactions came after Imphal-based human rights organisation Human Rights International Freedom (HRIF) threatened to take legal measures against the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) for its claim.

PUCL's 694-page report, authored under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, alleged that "the violence was not spontaneous but orchestrated".

HRIF, in a letter to the editor of the PUCL, alleged that its report titled 'Independent people's tribunal on the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur' is "not only blatantly one-sided but is also replete with unverified facts, misinformation, and a clear bias in favour of the Kuki community, while deliberately omitting and distorting the narrative, facts and suffering of Meitei community".

HRIF also said the report "contains unverified and inflammatory allegations... without providing any credible evidence" and that "the language and selective reporting have the potential to exacerbate tensions and promote enmity between different groups and disturb the fragile peace process in the state".

Singh said, "Well done HRIF for taking the lead. I believe many right-minded organisations are preparing to follow with legal actions against a biased and divisive organisation like the PUCL for attempting to divide Manipur through its obnoxious report." "At a time when Manipur needs healing, reconciliation and unity, such publications serve only to deepen the divide and prolong mistrust, and it may even promote misunderstanding," Singh added. PTI COR ACD