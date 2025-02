New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

According to the agenda for Thursday circulated on Wednesday evening, panel chief Jagdambika Pal will table the report along with "record of evidences". PTI NAB SZM SZM