Reports of Jamaican PM's carcade stopped at gate of new Parliament incorrect: Sources

New Delhi: Certain media reports that said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness's carcade was stopped at the gate of new Parliament building are factually incorrect, government sources said on Thursday.

Holness paid a four-day visit to India from Monday.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, he travelled to Varanasi on Wednesday.

Reports in the media that the carcade of the Jamaican prime minister was stopped at the entrance of the new Parliament Building are factually incorrect, the sources said.