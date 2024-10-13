Reports on recording of CM's daughter's statement by SFIO triggers fresh political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) The reported recording of the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) triggered a fresh political row in the state on Sunday.

The opposition Congress dubbed it an "election stunt" ahead of the upcoming bypolls in the state, while the ruling CPI(M) reacted cautiously, saying that there was no need for the party to give an explanation as it was a matter pertaining between two companies.

After a brief interval, the central agency's probe against Veena's now-defunct IT company kicked up a political war of words in the southern state based on media reports that her statements had been recorded by SFIO officials in Chennai recently.

The allegation was that Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, had received money in exchange for favours from the CM.

As soon as the media reports on the recording of her statement surfaced, the Congress reacted tough saying that the central agencies would never carry out any probe against CM Vijayan and the CPI(M).

The grand old party charged that the investigation at a time when the bypolls are round the corner was part of an attempt to portray a picture that the CPI(M) and the BJP are opposing each other.

While speaking to reporters in Kochi, opposition leader V D Satheesan said it has been 10 months since the SFIO announced an investigation against the CM's daughter.

"Interrogation is just a natural procedure. There is nothing in this more than that. There has been no investigation in the case for the past 10 months....that is more important," he said, adding that all these probes are just "farce".

He said none of these developments can hide the fact that there is a secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI (M) in Kerala.

"It's just an election stunt. There is news that the date for the bypolls will be announced tomorrow," the LoP said, adding that the Congress does not see anything more serious in the present developments.

However, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan didn't bother to react to the opposition allegations and said the party had already made its position clear on the issue.

"As a party, there is no need for us to respond to the arguments and issues between companies," he said in a press meet in Kannur.

The veteran leader said the party had intervened in the matter as there was an attempt to drag the name of CM Vijayan into the row.

"That was political...and we had effectively countered that attempt in the past...and will continue to counter it now and in the future as well," he said.

The case or the investigation was not a matter of concern for the party, Govindan added.

State Public Works Minister P A Mohammad Riyas said there was nothing new in the present media reports on the SFIO probe.

Taking a dig at the media and the opposition, he sought to know about their claim on the secret understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the state in view of the latest reports about the SFIO probe.

The bypolls are due in two Assembly constituencies- Palakkad and Chelakkara-and in the parliament constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.

The sitting MLAs Shafi Parambil and K Radhakrishnan had successfully contested for Lok Sabha in the recent general election necessitating bypolls in Palakkad and Chelakkara respectively.

Wayanad would go to bypoll as Rahul Gandhi had vacated the seat. PTI LGK KH