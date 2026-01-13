Reports sought from civic commissioners in Maharashtra on uncontested wins: SEC

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday said reports have been sought from municipal commissioners regarding cases in which over 60 candidates of the ruling coalition were declared elected unopposed in Maharashtra.

Reports have been sought on specific points, including whether any pressure was exerted on candidates, whether inducements were offered to those who withdrew their nominations, whether any police complaints were filed, and whether contestants who withdrew did so voluntarily, he said.

"Reports on uncontested elections have been called for from municipal commissioners," Waghmare told reporters.

Waghmare said a decision would be taken on the issue after the reports are received.

He said the final number of duplicate voters in the state stands at 10.32 lakh, while around 1.20 lakh cases related to such names in electoral rolls are pending in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are scheduled on January 15.

On the last day of filing nomination papers (December 30), several municipal corporations witnessed disputes and allegations, including charges by Opposition leaders of monetary inducements and threats to force candidates to withdraw from the fray.

More than 60 candidates of the ruling coalition Mahayuti have been declared elected unopposed across multiple civic corporations. PTI ND RSY