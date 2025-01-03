Repose faith in my governance to make 'Swarna Andhra': CM tells people

Vijayawada, Jan 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the people of the state to place their trust in him to deliver 'Swarna Andhra' (golden Andhra Pradesh).

Advertisment

The chief minister made this appeal during a visit to a spiritual centre in Vijayawada, recalling how his Vision 2020 was once "mocked" in united Andhra Pradesh but ultimately became a "reality".

"My dream is to make Swarna Andhra Pradesh. When I introduced Vision 2020, many people in the united state criticised it.. Place your faith in my governance, and I will take responsibility for leading you towards Swarna Andhra," Naidu said, addressing the devotees at the spiritual centre.

Furthermore, the CM expressed his wish for the elimination of poverty and financial independence for the people of the southern state, while also urging for the truth to be spoken at all times.

Advertisment

Recently, the chief minister launched the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision document, aimed at achieving a 'wealthy, healthy, and happy' Andhra Pradesh over the next 23 years, coinciding with the centenary of India's independence. PTI STH SSK KH