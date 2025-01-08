Representation of women in UP ahead of many developing nations: Adityanath

Kanpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Representation of women in legislative bodies in Uttar Pradesh is up to 15 per cent, more than what it is in some other developing countries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said.

Addressing a conference of women legislators from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said, "The true measure of your tenure lies in how effectively you leave a mark." Adityanath, according to a statement, said that in developing countries, women's representation is often below 10 per cent.

"In Uttarakhand, it is slightly above 10 per cent, while in the UP state assembly, it stands at 14-15 per cent. With the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, this representation will further increase," he said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, you represent six to seven lakh people, in Uttarakhand, this responsibility extends to three and a half to four lakh people. Such an opportunity is a privilege granted to one in millions," he added.

He urged the legislators to champion issues affecting the common people. "The words spoken in the legislature become a legacy for future generations." Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh houses the largest assembly in the country, renowned for its groundbreaking initiatives over the past two and a half years.

"The UP assembly has not only adopted innovation but has also successfully implemented the e-Vidhan system, making it paperless," he said.

The CM praised the assembly for providing experts from diverse fields a platform.

"While party commitments often dominate Vidhan Sabha discussions, when advocates, engineers, doctors, scientists, and representatives from different parties come together, we rise above political boundaries to focus on societal and national progress," he remarked.

He described Indian democracy as the "largest and oldest" in the world and rooted in the nation's culture. "Modern democracies emerged much later globally, but India was ahead in embracing democratic values," he said.

Adityanath also noted that when India conducted its first general election in 1952, women were granted the right to vote alongside men.

"Countries like England extended voting rights to women much later. India has always been ahead of others in recognising and ensuring equality," he said.

The Uttarakhand-born also lauded some of the initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.

"Toilets, a symbol of women's dignity, were constructed in every household. Over four crore families received housing, with women beneficiaries included. More than 10 crore LPG connections have significantly improved women's lives.

"The enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act ensures that post-2029, women's representation in elections – both Assembly and Parliament – will rise from the current 14-15 per cent to over one-third, potentially reaching 33-50 per cent," he said.

He said in local governance women constitute 56 per cent of block pramukh positions and 70 per cent of district panchayat presidents. "Their representation in Gram Pradhans and local body elections is commendable, and they are performing exceptionally well." He said four of the 15 women – Kamla Chaudhary, Sucheta Kriplani, Begum Ejaz Rasool, and Purnima Banerjee – in the Constituent Assembly were from UP (then UP and Uttarakhand).

"These women played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Just as women manage households with remarkable organization, they should lead development efforts in Gram Panchayats, local bodies, Legislative Assemblies, and Lok Sabha," he said.

He discussed efforts to make gram panchayats self-reliant and explained how initiatives like 'Drone Didi' and 'BC Sakhi' create employment opportunities.

"Each village can provide jobs to at least five to seven people. By empowering women's volunteer groups and creating self-reliant gram panchayats, we can inspire neighbouring villages to follow suit," he said. PTI KIS VN VN VN