Representatives from diplomatic missions at PM's rally in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Representatives from different missions in India on Saturday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in northeast Delhi "to experience firsthand the vibrant and dynamic nature of the country's democratic process", according to the BJP.

The party earlier said 25 representatives from 13 diplomatic missions would witness the public meeting, the first by PM Modi in the national during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The attendees included those from the diplomatic missions of Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Japan, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Braving the Delhi heat, a large number of people gathered at the rally hours before the PM's arrival, with many chanting "Modi Modi" and carrying cut-outs of the prime minister.

"Majboori nahi man thaa aane ka (It was not a compulsion, I came because I wished to see Modi). I came here around 2 pm just to see the prime minister," Alka Singh, who came from West Delhi, said unmindful of the searing heat " My family was supportive when I told them that I wanted to attend the rally. The temperature is soaring in the city, but I do not care about it since I was waiting for this movement," Singh, a housewife, said.

As the PM reached the venue on his chopper after 6 pm, chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Jai Shree Ram" rent the air.

A boy was holding a sketch of Prime Minister Modi and his mother, while a group of women had donned sarees of saffron colour with Bharatiya Janata Party's symbol lotus on them.

Prem Nath, who came from Bhajanpura, said, "I am very excited to see the national leader. I work at a jewellery shop and took off for today just to attend the rally. We all have seen that the current government has removed Article 370. He has done a lot for the nation and yes, we want him to continue for another term to lead the nation." Folk artistes from Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana also performed at the rally.

Anjita Singh, a resident of Shahdarasid, "The Modi government has given relief to women in several ways, including providing LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana.

"We see a hope in him and will vote for the saffron party. Our vote will go for nationalism, for Ram Temple, and for unity of the nation," Singh said.

The rally was held at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ground at Pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar under the Ghonda assembly seat, which is a part of the Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Security was very tight around the venue with Delhi Police, along with NSG, paramilitary personnel, Delhi Fire Services, NCC and home guards deployed. PTI NIT RT RT