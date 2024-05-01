Representatives of political parties from 10 nations visit India on BJP's invite to experience polls

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries interacted with BJP president J P Nadda here on Wednesday as they arrived in India on the ruling party's invitation to get a first-hand experience of the Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda was joined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the interaction.

After the meeting, the BJP chief said on X, "Had an engaging discussion on BJP's election campaign strategies and the overall electoral process with representatives of eighteen political parties from ten countries at the BJP HQ." Noting that the meeting was a part of "Know BJP" initiative, he said this initiative isn't just about sharing the party's achievements but also about inspiring others by showcasing the "contributions and sacrifices" it has made for nation-building.

Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, Uganda's National Resistance Movement, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi, and Russia's United Russia Party are among the political parties whose representatives are visiting India, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale earlier said.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party from Sri Lanka; Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement and Parti Mauricien Social Democrate from Mauritius; and Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party from Nepal are among other parties visiting on the BJP's invitation. PTI KR KVK KVK