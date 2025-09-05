Reprieve from incessant heavy rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) In some reprieve for the people of flood-hit Punjab from incessant heavy rains, light showers at a few places were reported in the state during the past 24-hour period.

According to the weather department, among the few parts of Punjab which received light rain during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Friday included Ludhiana 9.8 mm, Patiala 1.8 mm, Gurdaspur 1.7 mm, Faridkot 3.5 mm and Rupnagar 0.5 mm.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 0.9 mm rain during this period.

In Haryana, during this period, Karnal had 9 mm, Narnaul 28.5 mm, Rohtak 17.4 mm, while Nuh received 2 mm rain. Haryana is also facing waterlogging and flooding in some parts.

On Thursday, the death toll in the devastating floods in Punjab rose to 43 while crops on 1.71 lakh hectares have got damaged.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, and inspected the extent of crop damage. Chouhan called it a situation of 'jal pralay' (deluge), assuring growers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis.

Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts, where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the floods.

He said two central teams were also visiting Punjab to assess the situation arising out of floods and later these teams would submit a report to the Centre. PTI SUN MNK MNK