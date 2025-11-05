Reprimanded for using mobile phone, man ends life by hanging in Delhi's Vikas Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) An MBA student allegedly hanged himself at his home here in the Vikas Nagar area after a relative told him to focus on his studies instead of being engrossed in his mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 20-year-old student of IIDM College in Sagarpur hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta on Tuesday.

In another incident in the same area, a 17-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire using turpentine, they said, adding that no foul play has been suspected in either case so far.

Police received information from Rathi Hospital that a girl was brought in with severe burn injuries.

The girl, a Class 9 student of a government school in Vikas Vihar, was sleeping alone on the third floor of her house on the intervening night of November 3 and 4, they said.

In the morning, her sister found her on fire and took her to Rathi Hospital, from where she was referred to AIIMS, a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police said that she died at the hospital during treatment.

"No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, and no foul play is suspected so far. Her family members, neighbours, and school teachers are being interrogated and further enquiry is underway," he added.

Preliminary enquiry suggests that the girl used turpentine, which was easily available at her home since her father and uncle were carpenters, to self-immolate, the officer said.

Another police officer said that she was depressed due to frequent altercations in the family and had tonsured herself a few months ago.

On Tuesday itself, a PCR call was received from Aashirwad Hospital about the MBA student who had been brought dead to the facility after he allegedly hanged himself at his residence, police said.

According to a police officer, he committed suicide after one of his relatives told him to focus on his studies instead of being engrossed in his mobile phone.

The man was initially taken to Aashirwad Hospital by his relatives and later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, he said.

"The body has been preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem,” the officer added.

He said that no foul play has been alleged or suspected by the family members, and inquest proceedings are being conducted.

The officer also has nixed claims that the two were in a relationship.