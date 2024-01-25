Republic Day 2024: 29 Delhi Police personnel awarded gallantry, service medals

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Twenty-nine personnel of Delhi Police were conferred with different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

The awardees include recipients of Police Medals for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the release issued here on Thursday said.

"A total of 29 Officers have been conferred medals for their services -- nine Medals for Gallantry including one Medal for Gallantry (Posthumous), three President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Republic Day-2024," the statement said.

Slain assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shambu Dayal Sharma has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumous) for his daring effort of nabbing a robber despite being injured in the attack in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on January 4, 2023. Sharma later succumbed to the injuries during treatment in a hospital, it said.

The other officers who have been conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry are Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) Rahul Vikram, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Vinay Pal, Inspector Vikram Sangwan, Sub-Inspector Mohd Akmal Khan, and Head Constable Sikandar Khan.

Other recipients of the award include Inspector Manmeet Malik and ASI Rajeev Kumar who on September 27, 2023, managed to nab a sharpshooter of the Gogi gang following a brief exchange of fire in Kanjhawala area. The gangster Kulwant Dalal was injured in the firing.

On October 19, 2023, ACP Vikram and Inspector Dahiya, while risking their life managed to nab Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, who had fled from the custody of Punjab Police. Kumar had tried to pull out the safety pin of a hand grenade during his arrest. Both the officers acted swiftly and apprehended the accused before he could detonate the grenade, the official release said.

ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, ACP Hridaya Bhushan and SI Ishwar Singh have been awarded President's Medal of Distinguished Service, it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, DCP Vinit Kumar, ACP Arvind Kumar, ACP Brahmjeet Singh, ACP Ranvir Singh, ACP Kusum Sharma, ACP Meeenaxi, Ispector Ashok Kumar, Inspector Khursheed Ali, Inspector Lakhan Singh, Inspector Rajeev Srivastava, Inspector Narender Singh, Inspector Vinod Kumar Gaur, SI (retired) P Lalji, SI Rakesh Kumar Sharma, ASI Bharat Singh and ASI Iqbal Singh have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Services, it added. PTI ALK RPA