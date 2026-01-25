Republic Day 2026: Kerala leaders call for vigilance, unity, protection of Constitutional rights

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Speaker A N Shamseer on Sunday extended their greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, emphasising the need to uphold constitutional values and duties.

In his message, the governor said that Republic Day was a solemn reminder of the adoption of the Constitution and of the enduring values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that bind the nation together.

He also paid homage to the freedom fighters, martyrs, and the framers of the Constitution, led by Dr B R Ambedkar, "whose vision laid the foundation of the world's largest democracy," according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

Arlekar expressed pride in Kerala's significant contributions to the nation in the fields of education, healthcare, social reform, and human development, and lauded the spirit of harmony, inclusiveness, and democratic participation that defines the state.

He called upon citizens to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional duties and urged all sections of society, especially the youth, to work collectively for a prosperous, inclusive, and developed Bharat by 2047.

CM Vijayan, in his greetings, said that the country was going through a period when the essence of the Constitution and democratic values faced challenges like never before.

He added that conscious efforts were being made to "undermine the secularism" and federal principles upheld by the Constitution, according to a statement issued by his office.

The CM said that Republic Day calls upon the people to remain vigilant against forces attempting to subvert the vision of "unity in diversity" and impose a monolithic ideology.

He claimed that the federal principle of a strong centre alongside satisfied states is facing a major challenge today.

Vijayan added that people need to stand together "against policies that weaken the federal system by usurping the economic powers of the states and by turning constitutional institutions into political tools." He stated that the alternative models Kerala is promoting, through "the decentralisation of power and popular participation, are strengthening this struggle." The CM urged everyone to renew, on Republic Day, the pledge to uphold secularism and democracy and to protect constitutional values.

"We must be able to resist the politics of division with love and brotherhood," Vijayan added.

Shamseer, in a statement, said that today's democratic India is the result of the determination of a people who believe that freedom is a right and must be fought for.

He said the Constitution of India guarantees equal treatment, justice, and rights for all people.

He claimed that due to the "delusion of power, looting and wars were rampant all over the world." "It is the Constitution and constitutional institutions that protect democracy and the rights of the common man, preventing such situations from occurring in India," Shamseer said.

He added that people need to remember the brave patriots and constitutional architects who fought for the birth of India, and should also cultivate a sense of democracy, citizenship, freedom, and equality within themselves. PTI HMP SSK