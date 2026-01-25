Republic Day 2026: Pipe band ‘melam’ organised at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a pipe band ‘melam’ (traditional percussion ensemble) was organised at the eastern nave of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Sunday.

The band ‘melam’, performed under the theme of ‘Vande Mataram’, was presented by the Madras Regiment of the Pangode Military Station, a press release said.

The programme is part of a year-long national celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the year-long celebration in November last year, it added.