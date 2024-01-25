Republic Day: 26 tableaux highlighting 'women empowerment' set to roll down Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) From women's roles in socio-economic activities to contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux are set to roll down the Kartavya Path highlighting "women empowerment" this Republic Day.

Advertisment

The Centre has already announced that the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will be women-centric with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' to be the main themes.

Highlighting women's crucial roles in socio-economic activities, the Manipur tableau will feature women working with delicate fibres of lotus stems and making yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.

The front side of the tableau will feature a woman collecting lotus stems from Manipur's Loktak lake. Women riding on boats and collecting lotus stems will be displayed on the sides of the tableau.

Advertisment

A replica of 'Ima Keithel' - a unique all-women market - has been made behind the Manipur tableau. The market is several centuries old and is run entirely by women.

The tableau from the northeastern state will also feature popular fabrics innovated by Manipuri women. The process of making lotus silk was innovated by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India's first lotus silk maker.

Besides displaying critical systems and technologies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to portray the significant contribution of its women scientists in core areas of defence research.

Advertisment

From an anti-satellite missile to a third generation anti-tank guided missile and light combat aircraft Tejas, women's involvement in DRDO will be prominently highlighted in their tableau.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will showcase one of its biggest feats, Chandrayaan-3, at its landing site Shiv Shakti point on the Moon.

The tableau of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will display the development of India's maritime sector - from rise in the number of women seafarers to development of lighthouse and cruise tourism.

Advertisment

The Madhya Pradesh tableau, on the other hand, will showcase the state's achievement of women's integration directly into the development process through its welfare schemes.

Highlighting the self-reliant and progressive women of Madhya Pradesh, the tableau will focus on the active participation of women in the areas from modern service sector to small-scale industries and traditional domains.

The tableau will have Madhya Pradesh's first woman fighter pilot, Avani Chaturvedi, of Indian Air Force (IAF), who will be seen standing beside a fighter plane model. It will also feature women artists painting on pots, the Badal Mahal gate of Chanderi and the weavers of globally renowned Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bagh print sarees.

Advertisment

While Odisha's tableau will display women's involvement in handicrafts and handloom sectors, Chhattisgarh's tableau will reflect female dominance in the tribal communities of Bastar.

A tableau on Dhordo village in Kutch, which recently made it to the list of 54 best tourism villages, will be showcased in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Gujarat government said on Monday.

An official release said, "'Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism' will be the theme of the tableau to be showcased during the parade on the Kartavyapath on the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26." Dhordo, which the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) included on the list of 'best tourism villages of 2023', will take centre stage in showcasing "the unique blend of tradition, tourism and technology that defines the essence of a developed India", the release said.

Advertisment

The Tamil Nadu tableau will showcase the polling process implemented during 10th century Chola era, by displaying leaf ballots in pots.

Rajasthan's tableau will be a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries along with the festive culture of the state. The tableau will portray the famous 'Ghoomar' dance of Rajasthan, depicted through a mannequin of a dancer. It will also have a beautiful statue of Meera Bai, who is considered to be a symbol of devotion and power.

The tableau will also display a glimpse of the rich handicraft traditions, including bandhej, bagru print and applique work.

Haryana's tableau will display empowerment of women in their state through the government programme 'Mera parivar - Meri pehchan'.

The tableau will feature Haryanvi women holding digital devices to symbolise how the Digital India initiative enabled them to access government schemes with just one click.

The Chhattisgarh tableau will reflect female dominance in the tribal communities of Bastar. It has been decorated with bell metals and terracotta artefact to display their traditions.

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh this year is on the subject of transforming school education and making the students globally competitive. The Ladakh tableau will showcase Indian women's ice hockey team which comprised Ladakhi women. PTI ABU KSS CK