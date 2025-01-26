Republic Day: Beating Retreat ceremony concludes at the Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar: The Beating Retreat ceremony was organised at the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday in Amritsar, Punjab.

Briefing media at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, BSF ADG Satish Khandare said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I would like to express my greetings to everyone. I am extremely glad that the country is celebrating its 76th Republic Day".

"This day should be celebrated to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Besides, I urge everyone here to ensure that the country remains united".

"Seema Suraksha Bal, which is the country's first line of defense, protects the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders. Despite the harsh weather conditions and difficult terrains, SSB continues to defend the country's borders with its full grit and commitment, ADG further remarks".



The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is a daily event that symbolizes both the rivalry and camaraderie between India and Pakistan. Located about 28 kilometers from Amritsar, this ceremony has been in practice since 1959, performed by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Pakistan Rangers.