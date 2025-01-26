Republic Day celebrated across Ladakh; LG Mishra unfurls tricolour in Leh

Leh, Jan 26 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra led the Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday, urging the citizens, especially the youth to take a pledge to make the region the most developed Union Territory in the country.

Advertisment

The Lt Governor unfurled the national flag at Polo Ground Leh, the venue of the main function, and expressed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Ladakh.

He began his address by expressing immense happiness over the posthumous recognition of Late Lama Lobzang, who was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his invaluable contributions.

“This recognition highlights the deep-rooted commitment of the people of Ladakh to social welfare and development,” Mishra said.

Advertisment

He highlighted the significant strides made in the region's development under various sectors, emphasizing the vision of a prosperous and sustainable Ladakh.

The LG spoke at length about the creation of five new districts in Ladakh, the ongoing initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality, and the continued progress in education, health, tourism, and infrastructure.

He mentioned several key projects, including the removal of diesel generators from most areas in Ladakh, ongoing work on the 220 KV transmission systems, and the establishment of a green corridor project.

Advertisment

Additionally, the ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities, skill development programs, and the promotion of winter sports were lauded.

The Lt Governor acknowledged the achievements in the field of employment, health management, and rural infrastructure and highlighted the significant impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the establishment of a medical college, and the promotion of Ladakh as a prominent tourism and sports destination through initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games.

He also congratulated the winners of the newly instituted UT Awards.

Advertisment

Mishra recognised five awardees each from the Leh district and the Kargil district for their exceptional contributions to the region's growth and development. These awards aim to honour and inspire individuals who have played a pivotal role in the community.

Emphasising the importance of unity and cooperation, Mishra urged the citizens of Ladakh to continue working together to build a "corruption-free and delay-free" administration.

He also called upon all citizens, especially the youth, to pledge to make Ladakh the most developed Union Territory in the country.

Advertisment

In his closing remarks, the Lt Governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of Ladakh's citizens, pledging to work tirelessly for the betterment of the region in collaboration with both the Leh and Kargil districts. PTI TAS TAS NB NB