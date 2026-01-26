Republic Day celebrated at RSS headquarters in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rajesh Loya on Monday unfurled the tricolour at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of Republic Day.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were also present during the event, which took place in the Mahal area of the city.

Loya is the Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak of the organisation.

The Sangh has also organised a programme at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area, where Akhil Bhartiya Seva Pramukh Parag Abhyankar unfurled the national flag.

The organisation will also hold a procession (path sanchalan) from Ayodhya Nagar and Ajni areas of the city later in the day.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending a Republic Day programme at Muzaffarpur in Bihar, functionaries said.