Republic Day celebrated with fervour in UP, Himachal

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent people were also present during this.

Advertisment

A tableau of the Ram Temple by the Information and Public Relations Department also participated in the ceremony.

Amidst slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', the governor and the chief minister released tri-colour balloons in the air. The Indian Army and various security forces paraded and saluted Governor Patel.

The security forces also displayed weapons and equipment as well as their distinctive bands. On this occasion, children from various schools of Lucknow presented colourful cultural programmes on tunes like 'Saare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara...' and 'Hey punya bhoomi Uttar Pradesh...'. The motorcycle squad of women home guards also gave a daredevil performance.

Advertisment

In a statement, the state government said that the cavalry team and the dog team of the Uttar Pradesh Police also took part in the parade. Besides, Fire Brigade and Dial 112 also displayed their might.

Tableaux were brought out by various departments and social organisations during the programme. The tableau of the Ram Temple by the Information and Public Relations Department captivated everyone. A tableau of the new Parliament House and the "ideal polling place" was brought out by the Election Commission of India. A tableau dedicated to the Uttar Pradesh Sindhi community was displayed by the Language Department. The UP Power Corporation Limited also showcased a tableau on this occasion.

The tableau 'Garden becomes the basis of industry' was brought out by the Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Advertisment

Tableaux of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Raj Bhavan, Agriculture Department, Kashi Tamil Sangam, Forest and Wildlife Department, UP Sanskrit Sansthanam, Uttar Pradesh Punjabi Academy, Bharat Scout Guide, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Urban Development Department, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Jal Jeevan Mission and others were also exhibited.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath greeted the people on Republic Day and called on them to build a "capable, self-reliant India." In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realisation of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'.

"Let us all be determined to build a 'capable self-reliant India'! Jai Hind!" Adityanath also hoisted the national flag at his official residence.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that India implemented its own Constitution in independent India after a long struggle for independence. He said that after celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in 2022, "this year we all are celebrating the Amrit Year of our Republic." "We implemented the Constitution in the country, which has stood the test of time for the last 74 years by eliminating caste, religion, sect, region or all other barriers in India," Adityanath said and added "all the other countries established as modern democracies in the world, which consider themselves to be the most progressive, had deprived women of voting rights due to gender discrimination for a long time." The chief minister also said, "On this day in 1950, India implemented its own Constitution after a long struggle for independence. This is the largest constitution in the world. Our Constitution is full of many achievements. It gives us rights and also makes us eager towards our duties." "If we discharge our duties honestly, our country will become a developed one in the next 25 years. We have to move towards a bright future by being proud of our country's past and making the present beautiful and pleasant," he said.

Adityanath also paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi, country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday unfurled the national flag at the historic Ridge in Shimla and took salute from a march past led by Parade Commander Lt Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

Advertisment

Contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Haryana Police, state police, home guards, fire services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and others performed the march past.

Various tableaux showcasing development activities of different departments were the main attraction of the function. Cultural performances from the culture troupes from Bal Ashram Tuti Kandi, and troupes from Shimla, Sirmaur and the Government Senior Secondary School, Rohru, were also showcased during the function.

The troupes of North Zone Cultural Centre from Haryana and the police band also gave their performances.

Advertisment

The governor also presented prizes to the winners of the Himachal Pradesh Digital-Ignition contest organised by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

The governor also presented appreciation certificates to top performing hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Republic Day functions were also organised at district and sub-divisional levels to mark the occasion. PTI AR NAV COR MNK MNK MNK