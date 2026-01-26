Republic Day celebrates power of people, Constitution: Delhi Speaker

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Republic Day is a celebration of the strength of people and the Constitution, as well as the unbreakable spirit of India's democracy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

The assembly opened its doors to citizens to mark the 77th Republic Day, with the British-era edifice adorned with colourful lights on the occasion.

Addressing a ceremony within the Vidhan Sabha premises, the speaker said Republic Day is a solemn reminder of the adoption of the Constitution and the triumph of democratic ideals.

He paid tribute to the makers of the Constitution and to the freedom fighters, whose sacrifices paved the way for a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic, according to an official statement.

People from all walks of life thronged the Vidhan Sabha complex on Monday, exploring the grandeur and legacy of the 115-year-old assembly building.

As part of the celebrations, the Delhi Police Band presented stirring patriotic tunes, evoking pride and enthusiasm among visitors, the statement said.

Vibrant cultural performances by Sahitya Kala Academy artistes evoked a festive spirit, drawing appreciation from the audience.

In the backdrop of the Vidhan Sabha building illuminated in the Tricolour, the ceremony celebrated the occasion in a spirit of patriotism and national unity. PTI VIT ARB ARB