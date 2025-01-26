Republic Day celebrates triumph of democracy: Sikkim Guv

Gangtok, Jan 26 (PTI ) Sikkim Governor OP Mathur on Sunday said that Republic Day celebrates the triumph of democracy.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

"It is a matter of immense pride that we celebrate the triumph of democracy, justice, and freedom," the governor said.

He said it was also an occasion to remember the sacrifices made by countless individuals to shape India.

"It is a matter of pride for the people of Sikkim as the state celebrates the 50th anniversary of statehood this year. It has come a long way on parameters of development in the fields of tourism, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, besides governance and digital connectivity," Mathur said.

The governor's address was followed by various programmes, showcasing local culture and traditions.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Mintoktgang.

Republic Day was also celebrated at the Sikkim High Court and the headquarters of all six districts. PTI KDK SOM