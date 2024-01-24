Republic Day: Gurugram Traffic Police issues advisory for heavy and medium vehicles

Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) The traffic police in Gurugram has issued advisory for heavy and medium vehicles in the city along with no entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi on the Republic Day, officials on Wednesday said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Virender Vij, gave necessary instructions to all zonal officers, traffic inspectors and traffic police station in-charges in the district on Wednesday while issuing the advisory.

As per the traffic advisory, all the goods vehicle transporters have been apprised that medium and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Gurugram and Delhi from 5 pm on January 25 till 1:30 pm on January 26.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow and to minimise inconvenience to the road users, heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur side on NH-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) Expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Gurugram's local areas will be diverted to the alternate routes at various points, including Kherki Toll, Rajiv Chowk, lffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk, read the advisory.

The Republic Day programmes in Gurugram this time will be under the surveillance of drones.

The venues will be monitored with drones and the patrolling has also been for security, police said.

A senior police officer said that arrangements have been made to ensure security and law and order in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the city.

During this period, there will be a complete ban on the use of drones, aircraft, gliders, air balloons, kites and micro lights in Gurugram till January 26, he added.

"The Republic Day programmes will this year be organised at five places, including Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram Martyr and Freedom Fighter Memorial Stadium Nakhdola, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Pataudi, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sushant Lok and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sohna," Boken said.

"To ensure security at all these venues, police are also making the security arrangements more effective through videography and photography through drones," he added. PTI COR AS AS