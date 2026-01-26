Republic Day: India moving fast on strength of Constitution, democratic values, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) India is moving fast on the strength of its Constitution and democratic values and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Speaking at the main Republic Day function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Dadar, Fadnavis said Maharashtra signed investment agreements worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, which will make the state even stronger as a key driver of India's economy.

"India is rapidly progressing on the strength of its Constitution and democratic values and is on course to become the world's third largest economy. The MoUs signed at the recent World economic forum would strengthen the state's role as the backbone of the country's economy," he said.

After unfurling the national flag, the CM said Maharashtra will not stop. It will remain dynamic and will continue to move ahead with the strength of the Constitution, he asserted.

The chief minister paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar and thanked him and the members of the Constituent Assembly for framing the Constitution.

"The values of freedom, equality and brotherhood are part of Indian culture and are clearly reflected in the Constitution," he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is now seen as an important global power and economy, made possible because of the democratic system given by the Constitution, Fadnavis asserted.

The CM said investments and job creation are happening in all regions of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Konkan and Mumbai.

"The state government is fully committed to farmers and has given strong support during difficult times. River-linking projects will be carried out to make Maharashtra drought-free. Major infrastructure projects like those in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Samruddhi Expressway and Shaktipeeth Expressway are helping the state's growth," he said.

Fadnavis said the construction of 30 lakh houses in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be a record.

He also said Maharashtra has ranked first in solar-powered farm feeders and solar pumps.

Welfare schemes such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and free electricity for farmers aim to ensure development for all sections of society, the CM added.

The Republic Day parade included contingents from the Indian Navy, Maharashtra Police, State Reserve Police Force, Mumbai Police, home guards, fire brigade, NCC, NSS, scouts and school students. The parade was led by Navy Commander Pankaj Baghel.

Tableaux from various state departments showing development and welfare schemes were also part of the celebrations. PTI MR BNM