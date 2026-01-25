Republic Day inspires us to remain committed to Constitution: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Republic Day inspires us to remain committed to the Constitution, and that a nation becomes great only through dedication to national duty.

Keeping the mantra of 'nation first' in mind, people should fulfil their duties with complete honesty and dedication, Adityanath said.

In a congratulatory message issued on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the chief minister said the occasion reminds us of the sacrifices and contributions of our freedom fighters and inspires us to remain committed to the Constitution.

“This Republic Day marks 76 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India. With its core principles of justice, equality and fraternity, our Constitution has successfully completed its 76-year journey remarkably,” Adityanath said.

He added that a "nation becomes great only through dedication to national duty (Rashtra Dharm)”.

“Our Constitution outlines our fundamental duties and fundamental rights. Keeping 'nation first' in mind, we should fulfil our duties with complete honesty and dedication,” Adityanath said. PTI NAV ARI