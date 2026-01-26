Republic Day: Kerala leaders urge protection of secular values, diversity

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) Political leaders in Kerala on Monday extended Republic Day greetings, stressing the importance of the Constitution, unity in diversity and the vision of a developed India.

"Republic Day reminds us that India became a sovereign nation with the Constitution coming into force. The freedom, rights and security we enjoy today were achieved through the supreme sacrifices of numerous brave patriots," Satheesan said in his message.

He said the country progressed along the path shown by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who taught the nation to see unity in diversity. "That was the true beauty of this country," he said.

However, Satheesan said the present reality was that forces were attempting to gain political advantage by dividing people and spreading hatred.

"We must unite and resist those who seek political gains through division. Let this Republic Day be an occasion to renew that pledge," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his Republic Day message posted on social media, paid tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for the nation.

"My salutations to all those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, and to those who continue to serve and sacrifice even today," he said.

Calling for collective effort towards development, Chandrasekhar said, "On this Republic Day, let us pledge to work tirelessly to realise a developed Kerala that ensures equal opportunities, dignity and prosperity for all, in step with the vision of Viksit Bharat put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated five persons from Kerala who were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards this year.

In a message marking Republic Day, Tharoor said the honours reflected the outstanding contributions made by Keralites in various fields and extended his best wishes to all the award recipients.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said Republic Day was also an occasion to remember the great struggles and sacrifices of the country’s ancestors.

In his message, Kunhalikutty said the day underscored the importance of the Constitution and the enduring value of unity in diversity, which he described as the strength and hallmark of India.

Extending Republic Day greetings, he called upon people to uphold constitutional values and preserve communal harmony.