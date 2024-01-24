Republic Day parade: Glimpse of Namo Bharat train to be seen in UP's tableau

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A replica of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's Namo Bharat train is set to make an appearance on the tableau of Uttar Pradesh this Republic day, officials said on Wednesday.

The tableau will showcase a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train originating from Sahibabad station and is expected to be the center of attraction in the parade, they said.

"Namo Bharat train is going to be the center of attraction in the Republic Day celebrations this year. Its glimpse will be seen in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh. In this, an RRTS train originating from Sahibabad station will be displayed," the NCRTC said in a statement.

"It will be a very captivating moment when the Indians from different corners of the world will experience the revolution in transportation brought by NCRTC through this tableau," they added.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh - built on the theme of rich heritage - will depict the projects and achievements of the state.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the RRTS, India's first, and flagged off a Namo Bharat rapid transit train that can run at a speed of 180 kmph.

With this, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and the Duhai Depot of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor was opened for the public.

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station is the next segment of the RRTS corridor - set to be operationalised for the public soon. PTI ABU AS AS